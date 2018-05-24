Delingpole Talks to Zuzanna Mroz: Only Generation Z Can Save Us from the Millennial Snowflakes and the Antifa Thugs

On this week’s episode of Delingpole, James talks with Zuzanna Mroz, a London School of Economics law undergraduate; vidcaster and political activist about how free speech is being suppressed at universities and how Generation Z will save us from the Millennial snowflakes and the Antifa thugs. In addition, they discuss Poland’s proud role as a bastion of Western Civilization – and whether or not we should be worried about the rise of Identitarianism and Ethno-Nationalism.

