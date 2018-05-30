Sonnie Johnson: If You Think Farrakhan Is ‘F***ing Nuts,’ Wait Till You See Linda Sarsour

On this week’s Did She Say That, Sonnie Johnson compares Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan to progressive activist Linda Sarsour, whose strain of radical Islam, Sonnie argues, is much more dangerous than Farrakhan’s. “The opposite of Farrakhan is Linda Sarsour, and under Linda Sarsour is Sharia law,” Sonnie explains, building on a point she made in a recent podcast about how progressive Democrats align themselves with anti-Israel Islamic activists and seek to indoctrinate young black leaders into their causes. In addition, Sonnie explains why creating for profit business ventures in the black community is much more beneficial than starting up non-profit organizations. She also offers her opinion on the recent controversy at a Kendrick Lamar concert when a white fan was booed for using the n-word while rapping the lyrics to “m.A.A.d city.”

**ADULT LANGUAGE WARNING**

Sonnie Johnson is the host of the weekly Breitbart podcast Did She Say That with Sonnie Johnson. She is the host of Sonnie’s Corner on SiriusXM Patriot 125, Saturdays at 1 p.m. (Eastern). Follow her on Twitter @SonnieJohnson.