Delingpole: Back by Popular Demand – Dick!

On this week’s episode of Delingpole, James talks with his brother Dick Delingpole. Yes, he’s back by popular demand. So is the “Yes No” game. Other hot topics: why Americans don’t know what lamb tastes like; the underrated military prowess of the French; and Dunkirk – which is better: the 1952 classic black and version or the modern update?

