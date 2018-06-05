Hawkins: The Left’s Gun Control Push Never Ends

AWR Hawkins discussed former President Barack Obama’s record on the Second Amendment in this week’s episode of Bullets.

Obama supported gun control as an Illinois senator, then relentlessly pushed an “assault weapons” ban and universal background checks while in the White House.

With each push, he came up empty, but Obama is determined to secure new controls and is urging his fellow leftists to stay the course.

Listen to hear Hawkins break down Obama’s newest gun control push and explain what it all means for you–and your freedom.

SUBSCRIBE TO BULLETS NOW

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.