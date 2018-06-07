Delingpole: Historian Tom Holland on ISIS and Plight of the Yazidis

James talks with historian Tom Holland – star of the documentary Islam: The Untold Story – about the Islamic State and the plight of the Yazidis, among other topics, in this week’s episode of Delingpole.

The two also discuss Holland’s being a failed vampire author and a world-class cricketer.

In addition, they converse about why Stonehenge is under threat and, er, the tragedy of hedgehogs.

**ADULT LANGUAGE WARNING**

