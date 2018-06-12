AWR Hawkins: Masters of the Universe Fight Against Gun Rights

This week’s episode of Bullets features a discussion between host AWR and guests Alan Gottlieb of the Second Amendment Foundation and Mark Walters of Armed American Radio about what the Masters of the Universe have in store for you.

First, it was Facebook, then it was YouTube, and now it is Google implementing bans that limit the types of gun-related products Americans can see on their Internet search engines.

What does this mean for you, and what will it mean for the gun rights’ community as a whole? Listen now as AWR, Gottlieb, and Walters explain.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio.