Sonnie Johnson: Trump Should Use His Diplomatic Skills to Reach the Black Community

On this week’s edition of Did She Say That, Sonnie Johnson suggests President Donald Trump should extend the same outreach to America’s urban communities as he did to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Sonnie also talks about why you can’t build free markets on top of progressivism in America.

Kanye West had a great week, as all seven tracks on his latest album Ye debuting on Billboard’s Top 40 and topped the streaming charts on Apple Music and Spotify. His song “Yikes” even hit No. 8 on the Top 10 chart. Also, Sonnie praises the recent economic numbers and takes a moment to bask in the fact that America looks pretty damn good right now.

**ADULT LANGUAGE WARNING**

Sonnie Johnson is the host of the weekly Breitbart podcast Did She Say That with Sonnie Johnson. She is the host of Sonnie’s Corner on SiriusXM Patriot 125, Saturdays at 1 p.m. (Eastern). Follow her on Twitter @SonnieJohnson.