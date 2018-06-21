Delingpole: Chloe Westley on Why Tariffs Are a Bad Idea

This week’s Delingpole includes James’s conversation with Chloe Westley, campaign manager at The TaxPayers’ Alliance (@lowtaxchloe on Twitter), about why tariffs are bad.

Also, they discuss the glories of Brexit and the (underrated – in the UK, anyway) genius of President Donald Trump.

In addition, they talk about the horrors of negotiating sexual politics in the age of #MeToo and the rampant political correctness of her native Australia.

Westley is a rising star of young conservatism, and you’re going to love her!

**ADULT LANGUAGE WARNING**

