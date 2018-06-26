AWR talks with Dick Heller on this week’s episode of Bullets.

Heller was the plaintiff in District of Columbia v. Heller (2008). He brought a case against D.C.’s draconian gun ban, and the Supreme Court of the United States struck down the ban, simultaneously reaffirming that the right to keep and bear arms is an individual right.

Listen now as AWR and Dick Heller revisit the ruling on its 10th anniversary and discuss why we need at least two more Supreme Court appointees to protect the Second Amendment.

Also, hear the latest armed citizen stories brought to you by the Second Amendment.

