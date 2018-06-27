Sonnie Johnson: Auntie Maxine’s Bad Idea

On this week’s Did She Say That, Sonnie Johnson chats about the state of American civility with the recent call from U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) to confront Trump administration officials anywhere in public.

Also, Sonnie wonders what happened to a group of black Republicans who ran for office in 2010 and whether the Republican party’s embrace of the black community was genuine.

Finally, Sonnie discusses actress Sandra Bullock’s recent comments about the Black Panther movie and how it parrots progressive white lies.

**ADULT LANGUAGE WARNING**

Sonnie Johnson is the host of the weekly Breitbart podcast Did She Say That with Sonnie Johnson. She is also the host of Sonnie’s Corner on SiriusXM Patriot 125, Saturdays at 1 p.m. Eastern. Follow her on Twitter @SonnieJohnson.