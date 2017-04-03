Skip to content

White People Banned from Black Lives Matter Meetings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 26: Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement stand during remarks from the Mothers of the Movement on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 26, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Philadelphia, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Democratic National Convention kicked off July 25. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

by Ben Kew3 Apr 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A branch of the Black Lives Matter movement in Philadelphia has banned white people from an upcoming meeting, in what the organizers say will be a “black only space.”

The meeting, which takes place April 15th, invites people to “meet, strategize and organize” events and is apparently family-friendly, with families encouraged to bring their children along as well.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

After criticism directed at the decision, the group defended their policy, stating that “If you identify as a person of the African Diaspora you can attend our meetings and become a member. If not you can support us in other ways.”

One Twitter user suggested that Martin Luther King Jr. would never have supported such a policy, and the group simply said that “he made that choice and we have made ours.”

The group also pointed to the fact that the black nationalist Malcolm X had a similar policy of not allowing white people to attend his meetings.

The Philadelphian Black Lives Matter branch is not the first to try a policy of discrimination based on skin color. Last year, Nashville Public Library officials informed Nashville’s chapter of Black Lives Matter members that the group’s “open to black and non-black people of color only” meetings policy was prohibited on public property.

However, the upcoming meeting in Philadelphia takes place at the independently funded Mastery Charter School, meaning they are not subject to the same equality laws prohibiting such a policy.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.