Instagram Fitness Star Killed by Exploding Whipped Cream Container

A French fitness blogger who had a massive following on Instagram died after a whipped cream canister exploded and hit her chest.

Rebecca Burger, 33, had an online presence that included 160,000 Instagram followers and more than 55,000 Facebook fans before she died from cardiac arrest during the weekend, despite attempts from medical professionals to revive her, BBC News reported.

Burger wrote about and promoted fitness products in pictures on her Instagram account.

In a statement posted to Burger’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, her family announced her death, which they called a “domestic accident,” and warned others about faulty pressurized canisters that can explode.

“This is an example of the cream siphon which exploded and hit Rebecca’s thorax, causing her death,” the statement reads after being translated from French, showing an image of the faulty dispenser parts. “The siphon which caused her death was sealed. Don’t use this product in your homes! Tens of thousands of the faulty devices are already in circulation.”

USA Today reported that French authorities found that she used a whipped cream dispenser taken off the shelves in 2013.

France’s National Consumer Institute (INC) warned that the plastic lid on the dispenser Burger used, from a brand called Ard’Time, might not be able to stay on due to the pressure from the carbon dioxide.

Ard’Time told L’Express Media that the company “regrets the accident, even though at this stage a link between the accident and [their] label has not been established.”