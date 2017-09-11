Video: Nine People Arrested After Suspected Looting Spree amid Hurricane Irma

Nine people have been arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on charges of looting as Hurricane Irma continues to devastate the region, local law enforcement officers have confirmed.

Video footage of the incident shows people breaking into a sports shop through a broken window and stealing various items. They are also suspected of looting a pawn shop and shoe store.

“Looters ARRESTED! 9 individuals… AKA Looters were arrested Looting Cash American Pawn & Simon’s on West Sunrise Blvd in the City of Fort Lauderdale,” the Fort Lauderdale Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Law enforcement officials are currently patrolling the streets of Fort Lauderdale to prevent criminals taking advantage, although in some areas conditions are too treacherous to go outside at all. Meanwhile, all civilians have been urged to stay inside.

“Going to prison over a pair of sneakers is a fairly bad life choice. Stay home and look after your loved ones and be thankful they are all safe,” Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione added.

