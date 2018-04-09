David Hogg Gets College Acceptance But Will Take ‘Gap Year’ to Work on Midterm Elections

David Hogg, the student turned anti-gun activist following the shooting deaths of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in February, has announced he is putting off his college education to work on the 2018 midterm elections.

Actually MAYBE some more marches are in order right before midterms 😏 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 7, 2018

Hogg recently called for advertisers on the popular conservative author and commentator Laura Ingraham’s the Ingraham Angle on Fox News to boycott the show after she criticized him for complaining about not being accepted to colleges where he had applied.

Ingraham apologized, but Hogg did not accept the apology.

CNN reported on Monday that even though Hogg, a senior, has been accepted to a college in California, he will take a “gap year” before continuing his education.

CNN reported:

David Hogg has been accepted at the University of California, Irvine, “but he will not be going to college this year because he’s decided to take a year off and work on the midterm elections,” his mother, Rebecca Boldrick, told CNN Monday. She said her son hopes to register and educate new voters and to “get people to vote.”

Hogg has been busy outside of his senior year in high school, speaking at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., last month, being interviewed by a plethora of media outlets, and appearing on the cover of Time magazine.

“Hogg has told CNN and other media outlets that he is interested in pursuing a career in journalism or filmmaking,” CNN reported.

