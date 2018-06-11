Twitter on Fire Over IHOP Adding Burgers to Menu

The International House of Pancakes (IHOP) used Twitter to reveal a temporary name change to IHOb to reflect adding burgers to its menu and users are flipping out faster than patties on the grill.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Time magazine reported on the reveal after the chain created mystery on social media about what the “B” would represent leading up to Monday’s announcement.

“The chain is better known for breakfasts than for burgers, and that’s exactly what the division of Dine Brands Global wants to change,” Time reported.

“One of the very first things we did was to gauge people’s awareness of burgers at IHOP,” chief marketing officer Brad Haley told AdAge. “The awareness was low, quite low, I’d say.”

“For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP,” a tweet on the restaurant’s Twitter account said. “Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18.”

IHOP media employee on twitter:

“IF YALL LIKED THE PANCAKES SO MUCH YA SHOULDVE COME ATE THEM SO WE WOULDNT HAVE HAD TO REBRAND” *delete delete delete* “Don’t worry, we still have pancakes!” — tanz (@_dubT) June 11, 2018

Boycotting @IHOb for not making the b breakfast. Burgers? Who in their right mind wants a burger from y’all when we have @Wendys bringing all the freshest beef that Twitter really needs. — akaTRENT (@akaTRENT) June 11, 2018

Now that #IHOP is International House of Burgers, I guess I’ll get my pancakes from Burger King. pic.twitter.com/4i2mAbOEil — Blayr 🐝 (@UncommonBee) June 11, 2018