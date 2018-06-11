Twitter on Fire Over IHOP Adding Burgers to Menu

The International House of Pancakes announced on Twitter Tuesday that it will soon flip the "P" in its name to a "B". Just what does the "B" in IHOB stand for? The company's tweet indicates it will reveal the answer on Monday, June 11. IHOP's Twitter account is all abuzz …
Twitter

The International House of Pancakes (IHOP) used Twitter to reveal a temporary name change to IHOb to reflect adding burgers to its menu and users are flipping out faster than patties on the grill.

Time magazine reported on the reveal after the chain created mystery on social media about what the “B” would represent leading up to Monday’s announcement.

“The chain is better known for breakfasts than for burgers, and that’s exactly what the division of Dine Brands Global wants to change,” Time reported.

“One of the very first things we did was to gauge people’s awareness of burgers at IHOP,” chief marketing officer Brad Haley told AdAge. “The awareness was low, quite low, I’d say.”

“For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP,” a tweet on the restaurant’s Twitter account said. “Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18.”

 

 

.