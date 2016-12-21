Breitbart News Daily: Political Revolution in Europe

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will continue our discussion of the Christmas terror attack in Berlin, the assassination of the Russian Ambassador in Turkey, and the Christmas security lockdown throughout Europe, which sadly appears to be the new normal in a continent increasingly plagued by Islamist terror attacks. The Dutch politician Geert Wilders described the situation as having all the makings of a “political revolution” against the politically correct open border policies of Europe’s political class.

Kassam will be joined by former UN Ambassador John Bolton; Dr. Zuhdi Jasser, Founder and President of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy and author of A Battle for the Soul of Islam: An American Muslim Patriot’s Fight to Save His Faith; and Adam Kredo, Senior Writer on foreign policy and national security at the Washington Free Beacon.

Chris Warren, the Vice President of Communications at the Institute for Energy Research, will discuss Obama’s latest action banning arctic drilling.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.