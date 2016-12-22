Breitbart News Daily: War on Christmas

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will continue our discussion of the election of President-elect Donald Trump, the progress of his transition team, and his policy vision.

Breitbart Legal Editor Ken Klukowski will discuss the latest front in the “war on Christmas.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pamela Geller will weigh in on Prince Charles’ recent comments warning against “aggressive populism” and encouraging Britons to think of Muhammed during the Christmas season.

Dustin Siggins, an Associate Editor for The Stream, will discuss North Carolina’s transgender bathroom legislation surviving the NC legislature’s special session.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.