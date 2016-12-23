Pamela Geller: Prince Charles’ BBC Holiday Remarks ‘Delusional’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pamela Geller joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Friday to discuss remarks by Britain’s Prince Charles to the BBC.

Breitbart London reported on Thursday, “Britain’s Prince of Wales has spoken out on national radio in an appeal for persecuted Christians and minorities across the world, but the Royal also moved to criticize ‘populist groups.’”

Geller found it “delusional” for Prince Charles to both compare the political populism of today to Nazism, as well as to seemingly ignore much of the violence perpetrated by Islamic extremists across the world today.

“Where was the Prince,” said Geller, “in 2011 and 2012 when Islamic supremacists were wiping out millions of Christians and members of religion minorities in Syria and Iraq? Where was he then? Now, he’s the spokesperson for that genocide?”

Pamela Geller is the president of the American Freedom Defense Initiative (AFDI), publisher of PamelaGeller.com, and author of The Post-American Presidency: The Obama Administration’s War on America and Stop the Islamization of America: A Practical Guide to the Resistance.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

