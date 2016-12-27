Peter Schweizer: Clinton Foundation ‘Shell of Its Former Self’ in Two Years

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s Breitbart News Daily, SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam asked Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Peter Schweizer, author of the best-selling Clinton Cash, if the controversial Clinton Foundation’s days are numbered.

“The money has dried up,” Schweizer replied. “Donations are vastly, vastly evaporating. They are almost essentially gone.”

“To me, the question is: what will the Clinton Foundation look like, if anything, two years from now?” he said. “This is an organization that has thrived financially because really, since its creation up until now, you’ve always had a Clinton at either, number one, was in a position of political power that could do favors for donors: Bill Clinton was president. Hillary Clinton was a senior senator. Hillary Clinton was secretary of state. Or somebody was running for president – Hillary Clinton from 2013 on.”

“With that out of the picture, it seems pretty clear that a lot of the Clinton Foundation donors don’t find this a particularly attractive charity per se, by itself. I think the Clinton Foundation is going to be a shell of its former self,” Schweizer predicted.

“I think it’s going to be interesting to see what Hillary Clinton does. I imagine if she sort of hangs her hat somewhere, or tries to reinvent herself in some way in her post-political career, it’s probably going to be somehow in the area of philanthropy. But again, Raheem, I don’t think you’re going to have – you know, this is an organization that’s had a budget of $150 million a year. I would be surprised if you’ve got a budget that’s maybe ten percent of that, going forward,” he said.

Kassam suggested Hillary Clinton might go after the position of U.N. secretary-general, after the United States divests itself from the organization. Schweizer joked that she could find herself running against Bill Clinton for the job: “I could see the two of them vying for it and being quite competitive with one another for that.”

“There’s lots of possibilities, but we know the Clintons are not going to go away. They are going to stay engaged. What form it takes, we’re just going to have to wait and see,” Schweizer said.

