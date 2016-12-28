Breitbart News Daily: Sarah Palin on ‘USexit’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will discuss the latest fallout from the Obama administration’s decision to abstain from exercising its veto to block the passage of an anti-Israel UN Security Council Resolution and the calls for the U.S. to abandon the United Nations – or “USexit” as Kassam recently put it in a Breitbart op-ed.

He’ll be joined by former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, who after the Brexit vote last June, wrote that the United States’ “shackles” to the United Nations should “be next on the chopping block.”

Former UN Ambassador John Bolton will also weigh in on the anti-Israel UN Security Council Resolution and Secretary of State John Kerry’s speech defending it.

We’ll also hear from Dan Gainor, the Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, about NewsBusters Year-in-Review article of the media’s most outrageous quotes from 2016.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.