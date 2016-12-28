Mendoza: ‘The Need for Reform at the UN Is Paramount’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Dr. Alan Mendoza, founder and executive director of the Henry Jackson Society, told Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam, “The need for reform at the United Nations is paramount.”

The two were discussing the UN in the wake of its recent controversial anti-Israel resolution:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: An Egyptian paper has published what it claims are the transcripts of meetings between top US and Palestinian officials that, if true, would corroborate Israeli accusations that the Obama administration was behind last week’s UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements.

Mendoza did not sound optimistic in terms of reform when speaking with Kassam Wednesday. “I don’t think we’re going to get [reform],” said Mendoza.

Mendoza also said it is possible the Trump administration could pursue the idea of leaving the United Nations, but also said there are many risks in going down that road.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: