Bolton: Obama Administration’s Anti-Israel UN Decision ‘Reverses Fifty Years of American Policy’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Regarding the failure of the United States to veto the recent anti-Israel UN resolution, former United Nations Ambassador John Bolton told Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Thursday, “The notion that this is simply consistent with prior U.S. policy, which is the Obama administration line, is flatly incorrect.”

Bolton continued, “The failure to veto this Resolution 2334 reverses fifty years of American policy, ever since the 1967 war between Israel and the surrounding Arab states, which ended in the iconic Resolution 242, the so-called Land for Peace Resolution.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: