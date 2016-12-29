Breitbart News Daily: What to Expect in 2017

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle will continue our analysis of the election of President-elect Donald Trump, the progress of his transition team, and his policy vision.

Boris Epshteyn, the Director of Communications for the Presidential Inaugural Committee, will discuss what we can expect from Trump’s inauguration next month.

Mark W. Smith, attorney, bestselling author, and advisor to Trump on law enforcement issues, will discuss the annual report by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund showing that 135 police officers were killed in the line of duty in 2016. He’ll explain what the Trump administration can do to help local law enforcement in 2017.

The Amazing Kreskin will offer his 2017 predictions.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.