Sarah Palin: President Trump Should ‘Call for the Unshackling of the Political Bands Tying Us to the UN’

On Thursday’s Breitbart News Daily on SiriusXM, former Alaska Governor and 2008 vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin talked with Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam about the return of national sovereignty that began with Brexit and might lead to a United States withdrawal from the United Nations in the wake of its anti-Israel vote.

“I think many of us have called for America to really step up and consider what it is that we are funding and supporting via the UN, and how it works so hard really against U.S. interests, and just saying – look what the U.K. just did,” Palin said, referring to the Brexit vote.

“This is such an encouraging time, where it’s not just us, but those across the pond, too, are understanding that their nation’s sovereignty and security are on the line here, with the ties that bind us to interests that really don’t further our agendas,” she declared.

“So when the U.K. made its move, it was just another reason to call yet again for the U.S. to get the heck out of the UN and get the UN out of the U.S. Let’s get going on putting America first so that we can sweep our own porch before telling other nations how to sweep theirs,” she advised.

Palin said it was unnecessary for the United States to import the dysfunctional bureaucracy of the United Nations since homegrown bureaucracy is already doing such a good job of messing up American life. “They can spy from anywhere, so they don’t need to be right underfoot, the UN, for us to spy on them. We’ll know what they’re doing,” she jovially assured Kassam.

“Unfortunately, the UN’s presence even, in the U.S. – all that has done is said to people like John Kerry and his desire to essentially cave to other countries, he essentially is inviting other countries to exercise veto power over us, over U.S. national security measures,” Palin continued on a more serious note.

“He said during a debate some years ago, he said that our security measures must pass a ‘global test.’ So the presence of the UN here, unfortunately, just creates more fertile ground for leftist globalists like John Kerry to grow in their desire to make the U.S. continue to fund the lion’s share of this globalist circus – where bad players, including dictators, they’re going to keep griping, and complaining, and whining, and attacking us for not bending over backwards enough for their liking. Unfortunately, that’s what the UN presence here has been doing,” she said.

“What does it say about the United States in 2016, at the tail end of 2016, that you have an administration not just willing to stab one of its most important global allies, Israel, in the front, but is being led, supposedly – listen, I’m going by what they’re saying; they said they didn’t lead, so they have to have been led – by countries like Venezuela?” Kassam asked.

“That’s a great point,” Palin replied. “I don’t think people have been understanding that – that either our leaders, unfortunately, are caught lying in regards to orchestrating this non-supportive measure – to say the least – of Israel, or yeah, we’ve been led by bad characters that certainly do not have America’s nor Israel’s interests at heart.”

“Speaking of Israel, it’s almost laughable, if it weren’t so dangerous, that the Left now is so obsessed with national borders, obsessed with Israel’s borders,” she pointed out. “Their defense of what they have just done, in stabbing Israel, is based on their supposed desire to see borders enforced. Since when? They never have seemed to understand the concern that we have, nor the purpose of a nation’s borders. They don’t care about America’s porous borders continuing as is.”

Palin said there were two ways to look at how the incoming Trump administration should handle the United Nations.

“One is, I called for our next president, Donald Trump, to call for the unshackling of the political bands tying us to the UN,” she said. “By exiting the UN, where injustice is actually rewarded, we then will be able to uphold America’s reputation as the leader, and as the kind and compassionate and generous nation that we are – as the nation sharing values that, when emulated by any other nation, can bring justice and equal rights to any other nation.”

“So I call upon President-elect Trump to lead that charge. But the other way to look at this is, is it really going to be one person, one leader’s responsibility to do so? Or is this going to be part of the revolution that we have just seen, that did elect Trump?” she continued. “It’s We the People needing to step up and do it. It’s our government. It’s our money funding the lion’s share of the globalist circus. It’s We the People needing to rise up and make this a part of the revolution that we have just so benefited from.”

Palin said this urgent need for the people to regain control of national affairs was her most important message at the close of 2016.

“Our government, our bureaucrats and our elected leaders, work for us,” she stressed. “We are the ones that need to call for this, that the UN shackles be next on the chopping block.”

“Things that have really resonated with me and I’m sure so many other Americans – remember back some years ago, when our troops were required to wear the UN insignia on our U.S. uniforms in the military, how really appalling that was?” she recalled. “Because we know what it is that our troops and our vets have sacrificed for, in order to put America first, so that we can be that bright shining light – all the good things that America is for the world.”

“To have symbolically an insignia even on our uniforms required, sends that message or paints that picture that we are underneath globalist rule,” Palin argued. “Things like that resonate with me, and I think other average everyday Americans. Things like that are really coming to the forefront now. We’re remembering those things. We’re understanding that there is something we can do about this, in directing our government to get out of an organization that would require such a thing.”

