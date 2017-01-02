Breitbart News Daily: 2017

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Tuesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will kick off our first live show of the new year.

He’ll be joined by Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Breitbart’s Senior National Security Editor and author of the bestselling book Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War, who will discuss the Istanbul nightclub terror attack claimed by the Islamic State.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Kassam will also continue our analysis of the election of President-elect Donald Trump, the progress of his transition team, and his policy vision.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.