Breitbart News Daily: 115th United States Congress

On the Wednesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will discuss the news of the 115th Congress sworn in on Tuesday.

Peter Schweizer, author of the bestselling book Clinton Cash and President of the Government Accountability Institute, will discuss the House Republicans’ thwarted plan to overhaul the House Ethics Oversight panel rules.

Kassam will also continue our analysis of the election of President-elect Donald Trump, the progress of his transition team, and his policy vision.

Breitbart Legal Editor Ken Klukowski will discuss the recent talk of a SCOTUS recess appointment, as well as the vacancies Trump will have to fill on the federal bench and the possibility of flipping the notoriously left-leaning Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. He’ll also discuss a federal appeals court ruling that reinstates the Clinton email lawsuits.

Daniel Pipes, President of the Middle East Forum, will discuss a new exhibit on the “Fashion of Islam” at San Francisco’s de Young Museum.

Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy will discuss the Istanbul nightclub terror attack by the Islamic State, the latest ISIS video and chemical attack threats against the UK.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.