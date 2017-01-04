Breitbart News Daily: 115th in Session

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will continue our discussion of the new 115th Congress.

He’ll be joined by Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and former Majority Whip staffer Erica Richardson, who will discuss the current Congressional agenda.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Kassam will also continue our analysis of the election of President-elect Donald Trump, the progress of his transition team, and his policy vision.

Ken Blackwell, former Ohio Secretary of State and domestic advisor to Trump’s transition team, will discuss his recent op-ed on the media “borking” of Senator Jeff Sessions, Trump’s Attorney General nominee.

Former UN Ambassador John Bolton will discuss the current state of the Unites States’ relations with Russia.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.