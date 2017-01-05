Breitbart News Daily: Chicago Hate Crime

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will continue our discussion of the new 115th Congress.

Tom Van Flein, chief of staff to Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and former legal counsel to Gov. Sarah Palin, will discuss the House Republicans’ thwarted plan to overhaul the House Ethics Oversight panel rules.

Legal analyst Philip Holloway, a former prosecutor and police officer and founder of the Holloway Law Group, will discuss the shocking Chicago hate crime incident broadcast live on Facebook.

David Rutz of the Washington Free Beacon will discuss his article about Fareed Zakaria’s fawning CNN documentary on “The Legacy of Barack Obama.”

Kassam will also continue our analysis of the election of President-elect Donald Trump, the progress of his transition team, and his policy vision.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

