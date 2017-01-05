Rep. Louie Gohmert: Trump Will Use Twitter to Make Congress Keep Its Promises

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday’s Breitbart News Daily, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) said he looked forward to President Donald Trump using old and new media to keep congressional Republicans focused on the most important issues.

“People are saying Trump needs to get off Twitter. I was concerned at first with all of the Twittering he did. But by golly, it gives him a way around the New York Times, straight to the people, to set the record straight,” Gohmert said.

“I look forward to the days when we pass something like a repeal of ObamaCare in the House, and send it to the Senate, and then Trump sends out, ‘Here are the Republicans who are not agreeing to keep their promises on what we promised, I promised, they promised. Here’s their names,'” he said.

“We’ve never had a President that did that before. I think we’re going to be able to get a lot more done having a President that will push the issue like that,” he predicted.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: