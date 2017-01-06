Legal Analyst Philip Holloway: ‘We Do Not Need Hate Crime Laws’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Philip Holloway, legal analyst, former prosecutor and police officer, and founder of the Holloway Law Group, told Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Friday he does not believe America needs “hate crime laws.”

The two were discussing the recent horrific crime in Chicago that was broadcast live on Facebook, as reported by Breitbart News:

Chicago prosecutors filed hate crime and other felony charges Thursday against four people suspected of holding a special needs man captive and assaulting him in a racially charged attack broadcast live on Facebook. Video of it shows a terrified young white man crouching in the corner of a room as four black attackers taunt and beat him, at times yelling “Fuck Donald Trump” and “Fuck white people.”

Holloway told Kassam, “We do not need hate crime laws. Every crime has a motivation. Every act of evil has some element of hate in it. We were perfectly able to prosecute crimes worse than this before any hate crime legislation came into the picture.” Holloway said hate crime laws are “of the left and political correctness.”

The two discussed the implications and possibility of the rollback of hate crime legislation. “I don’t think there’s going to be the political will to roll it back,” said Holloway. “I just think we never should have gotten started down this road in the first place,” he added.

