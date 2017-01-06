Rohrabacher: Trump ‘Reaching Out’ to Russia, ‘Rather Than Beating Them Up’ All the Time

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Friday regarding a developing plan to visit Russia in the near future as part of a congressional delegation, as well as why many people are so strident in their criticism of both Russia and Putin.

“It’s possible that Putin would want to see the delegation. It’s possible that Putin would want to see me,” he added later.

“We have a new President who is reaching out, rather than beating them up and hitting them in the face all the time,” said Rohrabacher, referring to incoming President Donald Trump.

“We have a President who says, “Look, let’s see if we can work together,” he added. “Radical Islamic terrorists are murdering both of our people. We’ve got major challenges, scientific challenges that we can be working together on and should be, as well as economic interaction that will be beneficial to all of our people,” said Rohrabacher.

He stressed the need for dialogue, rather than simply treating Russia as the Communist threat they represented in the past.

