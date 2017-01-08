Breitbart News Daily: New York Times Fake News

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Monday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will continue our analysis of the election of President-elect Donald Trump, the progress of his transition team, and his policy vision.

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak will discuss his article debunking the latest hit piece lobbed at Breitbart News by the New York Times.

Congressman Dave Brat (R-VA) will discuss his post-Obamacare Health Savings Account replacement proposal.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.