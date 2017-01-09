Rep. Dave Brat: ‘We Have Five or Six Plans’ to Replace Obamacare; GOP Leadership Needs to ‘Pick One’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA) discussed repealing Obamacare with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Monday, as well as alternate plans, including one he recently introduced in the House.

The Daily Signal reports, “Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va., has introduced a bill in the House that, if passed, will allow individuals to decide how they want their health care funds to be spent, without the influence of the government or health insurance providers.”

Brat said that the health savings account legislation is a way for lawmakers to prove to the American people that they have a plan to replace Obamacare after repealing it.

Brat discussed several domestic alternatives, as well as systems other nations use.

“We’re waiting for leadership to coalesce around a plan,” said Brat.

In response to Democrat criticism that the GOP does not have a plan, Brat said, “That’s not true. We have five or six plans. We need to get a political backbone pretty soon and pick one of them.”

