Breitbart News Daily: The Long Goodbye

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Wednesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will continue our discussion President Obama’s farewell address to the nation.

Kassam will also continue our analysis of the election of President-elect Donald Trump, the progress of his transition team, and his policy vision.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy will discuss the Russian hacking intel report, the recent terror attack in Jerusalem, and the upcoming confirmation hearings for Trump Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson.

Breitbart’s Julia Hahn will also discuss Sen. Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.