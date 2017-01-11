Breitbart News Daily: Trump vs. Fake News Media

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will continue our discussion of President-elect Donald Trump’s first post-election press conference and the fallout from CNN and Buzzfeed’s reporting of a unverified (and now discredited) intelligence dossier.

Former UN Ambassador John Bolton will discuss the fallout from the discredited Buzzfeed dossier, the Russian hacking intel report, and the possibility that the Trump administration will move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Breitbart National Security Editor Frances Martel will discuss Trump Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson’s confirmation hearing.

Breitbart’s Julia Hahn will discuss the second day of Sen. Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearings.

Former RNC Chair and Maryland Lt. Gov. Michael Steele will discuss President Obama’s legacy.

Bestselling author and University of Dayton history professor Larry Schweikart will discuss his two new books: The Politically Incorrect Guide to the Presidents, Part 1: From Washington to Taft and How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution – the latter of which he co-wrote with Breitbart’s Joel Pollak.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.