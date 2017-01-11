Skip to content

Gaffney: BuzzFeed Dossier a ‘Deliberate, Purposeful’ Attempt ‘to Subvert the Trump Presidency’

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump listens to questions from reporters in the lobby at Trump Tower in New York, U.S., January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
REUTERS/Mike Segar

by Dan Riehl11 Jan 2017Washington, DC0

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Frank Gaffney discussed fallout from the Russian hacking intel report with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Wednesday.

Gaffney said that much of it, if not all, is likely wrong, adding, “It is very deliberate. It is purposeful.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The goal of publishing it, asserted Gaffney, is “to subvert the Trump presidency” in keeping with what Democrats, including President Barack Obama, have been about since the election.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

 LISTEN:


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.