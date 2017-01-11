Gaffney: BuzzFeed Dossier a ‘Deliberate, Purposeful’ Attempt ‘to Subvert the Trump Presidency’

Frank Gaffney discussed fallout from the Russian hacking intel report with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Wednesday.
Gaffney said that much of it, if not all, is likely wrong, adding, “It is very deliberate. It is purposeful.”
The goal of publishing it, asserted Gaffney, is “to subvert the Trump presidency” in keeping with what Democrats, including President Barack Obama, have been about since the election.
