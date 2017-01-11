Gaffney: BuzzFeed Dossier a ‘Deliberate, Purposeful’ Attempt ‘to Subvert the Trump Presidency’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Frank Gaffney discussed fallout from the Russian hacking intel report with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Wednesday.

Gaffney said that much of it, if not all, is likely wrong, adding, “It is very deliberate. It is purposeful.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The goal of publishing it, asserted Gaffney, is “to subvert the Trump presidency” in keeping with what Democrats, including President Barack Obama, have been about since the election.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: