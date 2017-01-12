Breitbart News Daily: Draining the Swamp

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will continue our discussion of President-elect Donald Trump’s policy agenda and the confirmation hearings for his nominees.

Retired Lt. Gen. Jerry Boykin will discuss Gen. James Mattis’ confirmation hearing and David Shulkin’s nomination for VA Secretary.

Jenny Beth Martin of the Tea Party Patriots will discuss Speaker Paul Ryan’s CNN town hall.

Former RNC Chair and Maryland Lt. Gov. Michael Steele will discuss President Obama’s legacy.

Former lobbyist Jack Abramoff will discuss Trump’s efforts to separate himself from his business interests and his promise to “drain the swamp” in D.C.

Mercedes and Matt Schlapp, the Chairman of the American Conservative Union, will preview this year’s CPAC conference.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.