Larry Schweikart on ‘How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution’

Larry Schweikart, bestselling author and University of Dayton history professor, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Thursday to discuss his books The Politically Incorrect Guide to the Presidents, Part 1: From Washington to Taft and How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, the latter of which he co-wrote with Breitbart News’ Joel Pollak.

As an introduction to How Trump Won, readers are told:

From the moment Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the White House until very late on Election Night 2016, media and pollsters kept insisting Trump wouldn’t–couldn’t–be president. But for Larry Schweikart, one of a ragtag group of amateur politicos called “the Deplorables” who had been publishing shockingly accurate polls and predictions, and Joel Pollak, a Breitbart News senior editor following Trump on the campaign trail, Trump’s win was a near certainty. Schweikart and Pollak watched the Trump campaign build a powerful coalition between working Americans from both parties. They saw the momentum that the mainstream media and pollsters completely missed, and now, in How Trump Won, they tell the whole incredible story: from the early poll predictions of “the Deplorables” to the campaign trail to Election Night.

“Trump won,” Schweikart said Thursday, “largely by carrying about three or four Midwestern states by a narrow margin, as I predicted he would a year out.”

Schweikart also said they had been leaning Trump the entire time, then went into greater detail on Trump’s election win.

