Jenny Beth Martin: Paul Ryan Should Have Considered Canceling CNN Town Hall After ‘Hit Job’ They Did on Trump

In reaction to House Speaker Paul Ryan’s participation in a recent CNN town hall, Tea Party Patriots President Jenny Beth Martin said to Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Friday, “In light of what happened this last week and the hit job that CNN did on President-elect Trump, I would have considered canceling if I were him.”

CNN has since tried to distance itself from BuzzFeed once it found itself caught up in the controversy about BuzzFeed’s broadly denounced report: “CNN has released a statement trying to distance their reports from BuzzFeed’s decision to publish unverifiable memos about president-elect Donald Trump.”

Martin watched the event and felt CNN used questions, specifically those on immigration and Obamacare, to undermine the incoming administration’s goals. As for Ryan, Martin said, “I really think a lot of it is because Paul Ryan has been employed by government all his adult life,” ultimately resulting in a go-along-to-get-along style, in contrast to Donald Trump’s style.

