Breitbart News Daily: The Final Week

On the Monday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will continue our discussion of President Obama’s legacy as he begins his final week in office.

Dr. Lawrence Schlachter, neurosurgeon and author of the book Malpractice: A Neurosurgeon Reveals How Our Health-Care System Puts Patients at Risk, will discuss the repeal of Obamacare.

Kassam will also continue our discussion of President-elect Donald Trump’s policy agenda and the confirmation hearings for his nominees.

Dr. Alan Mendoza, the Executive Director of the Henry Jackson Society, will discuss the Mideast peace conference in Paris.

Breitbart’s Aaron Klein will discuss his exclusive interview with Bill Clinton’s sexual assault accusers Paula Jones, Juanita Broaddrick and Kathleen Willey, who had critical words for the celebrity-endorsed Women’s March on Washington to protest Trump’s inauguration.

We’ll also hear from English radio host Jon Gaunt.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

