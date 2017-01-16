Breitbart News Daily: How Trump Won

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Tuesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration and President Obama’s legacy as he finishes his final week in office.

Breitbart Senior Editor-at-large Joel Pollak will discuss his new book, How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which will be released on Tuesday.

We’ll also hear from Dan Gainor, the Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, about the mainstream media’s fawning coverage of Obama’s final days in office and their airbrushing of his administration’s many scandals.

Peter Schweizer, author of the bestselling book Clinton Cash and President of the Government Accountability Institute, will discuss the Clinton Foundation shutting down the Clinton Global Initiative.

Breitbart’s Amanda House and former Hill staffer Richard Garon will discuss Trump’s inauguration.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.