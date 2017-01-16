Dr. Lawrence Schlachter: ‘Politically Toxic’ to Change Some Positive Aspects of Obamacare

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Dr. Lawrence Schlachter, neurosurgeon and author of the book Malpractice: A Neurosurgeon Reveals How Our Health-Care System Puts Patients at Risk, spoke with Breitbart News Daily host Raheem Kassam on Monday about both his book and the concept of repealing Obamacare.

Schlacter said, “You’ve got a lot of good things in the present bill, or the present system, that nobody wants to change because it would be politically toxic. To ensure that individuals who are covered do not become uncovered, that’s the first thing.”

“What they have to do is keep the parts that are good,” he added, going on to suggest they can accomplish that goal with certain delays built into any legislation.

Citing the rising cost of Obamacare as driving the problem, he defined the issue by saying, “You either have to take away something to make it cost less or give people more money through some of these devices they are discussing,” health savings accounts, for example.

“There will be some interesting blend that works out over the next couple of years. That’s what I predict,” he concluded.

