Breitbart News Daily: Obama’s Pardon

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Wednesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration and President Obama’s legacy as he finishes his final week in office.

He’ll be joined in-studio by Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) will discuss the confirmation hearing for Trump’s EPA nominee, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt.

Project Veritas Founder James O’Keefe will discuss his latest undercover video investigation into the plot of left-wing protesters to disrupt and shutdown Trump’s inauguration.

Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy and (Ret.) Lt. General Jerry Boykin will discuss Obama’s pardon of Chelsea Manning and Obama’s foreign policy legacy.

Breitbart Washington Political Editor Matt Boyle will discuss his article on the Republican National Committee already gearing up for 2018 midterms.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.