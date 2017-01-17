Gainor: Media ‘Declared Open War Against a Presidency That Hasn’t Even Started Yet’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Dan Gainor, vice president of business and culture at the Media Research Center, spoke Tuesday with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow about many of the Obama administration scandals, highlighting the mainstream media’s insistence on labeling Obama’s tenure “scandal-free.”

MRC Newsbusters reports:

Donald Trump hasn’t even been sworn-in yet but the liberal media has obsessed almost over every Trump tweet and controversy. Conversely, Barack Obama’s administration has been full of scandals and gaffes but liberal reporters have insisted that his record is clean as a whistle.

As for the incoming Trump administration, Gainor told Marlow, “They covered Donald Trump 91 percent negative in the final twelve weeks of the campaign. I think it’s as close to a hundred percent as you can be.”

Concluded Gainor, “They’ve declared open war against Donald Trump … against a presidency that hasn’t even started, yet.”

