Boykin: Manning’s Actions ‘Every Bit as Egregious and Damaging as Snowden’s’

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) William G. “Jerry” Boykin, Family Research Council’s executive vice president, strongly denounced President Barack Obama’s plan to free Chelsea Manning in a Wednesday interview on Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM radio with hosts Alex Marlow and Raheem Kassam.

President Barack Obama announced his plan to free Chelsea Manning (who changed his name from Bradley) after leaking classified military documents to WikiLeaks and being sentenced to 35 years in prison for his crimes. Once in prison, Manning went on a hunger strike to demand sex change surgery in prison, which was granted by officials at the cost of American taxpayers.

Boykin said, “I think what Manning did and was caught at … was every bit as egregious and damaging as what [Edward] Snowden did.”

In arguing against Obama’s plan to set Manning free, Boykin added, “Both of these guys are enemies of the state, plain and simple.”

