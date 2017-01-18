Breitbart News Daily: Inaugural Eve

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration and President Obama’s legacy as he finishes his final week in office.

Peter Schweizer, author of the bestselling book Clinton Cash and President of the Government Accountability Institute, will discuss the questions raised during the confirmation hearing of Trump’s HHS nominee Dr. Tom Price concerning his stock purchases.

Former Navy SEAL officer and CEO of Blackwater Erik Prince will discuss Obama’s commutation of Chelsea Manning’s sentence.

Former UN Ambassador John Bolton will discuss Obama’s foreign policy legacy.

Rick Ungar, the host of Steele & Ungar on SiriusXM POTUS, will discuss the Democrats boycotting Trump’s inauguration.

Pastor Darrell Scott will discuss The Amer-I-Can Program’s pre-inaugural party and explain what the organization does.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

