Sen. Capito: Pruitt Will Bring ‘Common-Sense Balance’ to EPA, Protecting Jobs, Economy, and Environment

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) talked about energy policy, its significant impact on the states, including West Virginia, as well as Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt’s confirmation hearing for EPA administrator with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday.

“I think he’s a great pick,” said Capito of Pruitt, adding, “He’s from an energy-producing state. He has a history of working out environmental issues across state lines.”

EPA “policies over the last eight years, the overreach, either on the permitting side, but also on the regulatory side, has crushed us in West Virginia,” said Capito. “We’ve lost tens of thousands of jobs.”

“You have to go back to when President Obama ran and said, ‘If you try to build a coal-fired plant, I’m going to bankrupt you.’ And he’s pretty much bankrupted almost every coal company in the country, with few exceptions. So it’s been a rough go in West Virginia,” said Capito.

The Senator is optimistic that Pruitt can turn that around, while still watching over the environment in a responsible manner.

Capito said she is interested in seeing “a common-sense balance” at the EPA that protects jobs, helps the economy, and protects the environment as appropriate. She also seems convinced that Pruitt shares that attitude, based upon his record of success in Oklahoma.

