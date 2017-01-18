O’Keefe: Dems, Left, and Media Should Be Asked If They Disavow Violent Inauguration Protesters

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

James O’Keefe joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM hosts Alex Marlow and Raheem Kassam on Wednesday to discuss Project Veritas’ latest undercover video investigation that revealed protesters’ plans to disrupt the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

As Breitbart News reported:

James O’Keefe and Project Veritas released a new undercover video on Tuesday showing left-wing activists with the “DisruptJ20” effort plotting to stop Donald Trump’s inauguration by chaining D.C. Metro trains and blocking roads. The video adds a layer of deep detail to a story by Ryan Lovelace in the Washington Examiner earlier this month, “How protesters plan to wreck Donald Trump’s inauguration,” which first reported the efforts of “#DisruptJ20.” One activist leader is captured on the Project Veritas video saying: “So simultaneous to the checkpoint blockades in the morning, we are also doing a series of clusterfuck blockades, where we are going to try to blockade all the major ingress points into the city.”

As far as others on the Left disavowing the alleged plan, said O’Keefe, “We embedded this video compilation of the best terrorism bits, and we tagged Michael Moore,” along with Van Jones, George Soros’ deputies, Mark Ruffalo, and others. There was no indication that any of them disavowed any of it.

The panel went on to discuss the media’s refusal to hold the Left accountable by calling on them to denounce these groups, as they are quick to do with the Right.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

