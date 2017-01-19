SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former UN Ambassador John Bolton joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday to discuss events surrounding this week’s transfer of power in Washington, D.C.

Concerning President Obama’s legacy, Bolton said, “I think we’ve seen eight years of consistent decline of American influence around the world, a weakening of structures that have been set up over decades to protect American interests around the world.”

Continued Bolton, “The decline of this influence has made America a much less-safe space. We’re endangered now on fronts that were inconceivable eight years ago.”

He went on to call the decline “systematic” and “reflective of the Obama ideology, that the United States historically has been as much of the problem as it’s been the solution, that we’re just one nation among many, not exceptional in any respect.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

