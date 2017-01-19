Breitbart News Daily: Inauguration Day

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

We’ll hear from Breitbart reporters on the scene in D.C., as well as former pitching ace and Breitbart radio host Curt Schilling, SiriusXM Patriot hosts David Webb and Andrew Wilkow.

We’ll also hear from American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp, the host of SiriusXM Patriot’s “The Road to CPAC 2017” on Saturdays at 9am ET.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.